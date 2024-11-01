PU awards PhD degree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Mariam Naveed, daughter of Naveed Iqbal, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Role of Long Non-Coding RNA in Breast Cancer and Their Modulation through Selective Medicinal Plant Extracts’.