PU Awards PhD Degree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PU awards PhD degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Abdul Rauf Athar, son of Athar Baig, in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘An Exploration of Alternate Theories of Gravity and Their Cosmological Consequences'.

