PU Awards PhD Degree To Snr.Journalist
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Akmal Somroo S/o Manzoor Hussain in the subject of Political Science.
According to PU spokesperson here on Friday, he was awarded degree after approval of his thesis entitled 'Geo-Strategic and Geo-Economic Relations Between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States: Concerns and Prospects (2001-2018)'.
Akmal Soomro was an eminent journalist who was working as a senior correspondent and analyst at City 42 tv.