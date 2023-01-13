UrduPoint.com

PU Awards PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Friday awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to the spokesperson, Atif Hussain s/o Muhammad Abdul Rahim was awarded degree in the subject of Total Quality Management, Shaista Nawaz d/o Muhammad Nawaz in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Kamran Ali s/o Qurban Ali in the subject of Commerce, Zulfiqar Ali Beg s/o Salamat Ali Beg in the subject of Zoology, Afifa Tanweer d/o Tanweer Azhar in the subject of Home Economics (food & Nutrition), Rehana Sardar d/o Sardar Ali in the subject of Botany, Ubaida Hussain d/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Biochemistry, Rashid Maqbool s/o Maqbool Ahmad in the subject of Information Management and Zulfiqar Ali s/o Amir Ali in the subject of Political Science and Waqar Ilahi s/o Fazal Mabood in the subject of Political Science.

