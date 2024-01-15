PU awards seven PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in different

disciplines.

The degrees were awarded to Muhammad Rashid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject

of urdu, Hafiz Abu Bakar Usman S/o Saleem Ullah Zaman in the subject of Islamic Studies,

Rehana Bano D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Chemistry, Rahat Afza D/o Muhammad

Nawaz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History), Kashifa Rashid D/o Mian Abdul Rashid in

the subject of Special education, Asma Kanwal D/o Zia Ullah in the subject of Special

Education and Muhammad Ihsan Ullah S/o Choudhary Hidayat Ullah in the subject of

Pharmacy (Pharmacology).