Open Menu

PU Awards Seven PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU awards seven PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in different

disciplines.

The degrees were awarded to Muhammad Rashid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject

of urdu, Hafiz Abu Bakar Usman S/o Saleem Ullah Zaman in the subject of Islamic Studies,

Rehana Bano D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Chemistry, Rahat Afza D/o Muhammad

Nawaz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History), Kashifa Rashid D/o Mian Abdul Rashid in

the subject of Special education, Asma Kanwal D/o Zia Ullah in the subject of Special

Education and Muhammad Ihsan Ullah S/o Choudhary Hidayat Ullah in the subject of

Pharmacy (Pharmacology).

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rashid

Recent Stories

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

23 seconds ago
 264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

24 seconds ago
 DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

25 seconds ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

27 seconds ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

29 seconds ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

32 minutes ago
European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

14 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

16 seconds ago
 National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, R ..

National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious star ..

18 seconds ago
 Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal

Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal

19 seconds ago
 ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: ..

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan