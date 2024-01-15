PU Awards Seven PhD Degrees
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in different
disciplines.
The degrees were awarded to Muhammad Rashid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject
of urdu, Hafiz Abu Bakar Usman S/o Saleem Ullah Zaman in the subject of Islamic Studies,
Rehana Bano D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Chemistry, Rahat Afza D/o Muhammad
Nawaz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History), Kashifa Rashid D/o Mian Abdul Rashid in
the subject of Special education, Asma Kanwal D/o Zia Ullah in the subject of Special
Education and Muhammad Ihsan Ullah S/o Choudhary Hidayat Ullah in the subject of
Pharmacy (Pharmacology).
