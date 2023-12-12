Open Menu

PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University on Monday awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.

According to detail, Faiza Shams D/o Shams Ul Haq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Tanzeela Rehman D/o Abdul Rehman in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology), Muniba Abid Munir Malik D/o Abid Munir Malik in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Israr Ul Haq S/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Arabic.

Likewise, Ayesha Sabeen S/o Shahid Javaid in the subject of Islamic Studies, Hafiza Sidra Zulfiqar D/o Zulfiqar Ali in the subject of Arabic, Ayesha Zafar D/o Zafar Ullah Shafiq Ahmad in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Alam S/o Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Social Work, Asra Ghaus D/o Ghulam Ghaus in the subject of Zoology and Saliha Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmed was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology.

Related Topics

Punjab Arab

Recent Stories

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

14 minutes ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

14 minutes ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

15 minutes ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

15 minutes ago
 HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

23 minutes ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

23 minutes ago
Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

24 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

52 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

52 minutes ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

58 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's ap ..

IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case v ..

58 minutes ago
 Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombar ..

Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombardment continues: UN

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan