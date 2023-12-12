PU awards ten PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University on Monday awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.

According to detail, Faiza Shams D/o Shams Ul Haq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Tanzeela Rehman D/o Abdul Rehman in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology), Muniba Abid Munir Malik D/o Abid Munir Malik in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Israr Ul Haq S/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Arabic.

Likewise, Ayesha Sabeen S/o Shahid Javaid in the subject of Islamic Studies, Hafiza Sidra Zulfiqar D/o Zulfiqar Ali in the subject of Arabic, Ayesha Zafar D/o Zafar Ullah Shafiq Ahmad in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Alam S/o Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Social Work, Asra Ghaus D/o Ghulam Ghaus in the subject of Zoology and Saliha Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmed was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology.