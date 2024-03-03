PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Sitara Nasar D/o Nasar Saeed in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular
Biology), Ume Farwa D/o Ghulam Haider Shah in the subject of Mathematics, Rabia Muazzam
D/o Muhammad Muazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Shahid Nawaz S/o Muhammad Ijaz in
the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Mian Muhammad Muddassar Nasir S/o
Muhammad Yar Nasir in the subject of Mathematics, Malik Siddique Mahmood S/o Malik Tariq
Mahmood in the subject of Biochemistry, Tayyab Naseer S/o Naseer Amjad Kashif in the
subject of Mathematics, Marvah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies,
Tiyyabah khan D/o Muhammad Jamil Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant
Pathology) and Sumbal Sarwar D/o Muhammad Sarwar in the subject of Microbiology &
Molecular Genetics.
