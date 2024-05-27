PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to its scholars in various disciplines after approval of their thesis.
According to spokesperson, Darakhshan Siraj D/o Siraj ud Din awarded degree in the subject of education.
Similarly, Tauseef Hussain S/o Syed Zahid Hussain awarded degree in the subject of Information Management, Muhammad Irfan Shuja S/o Shuja ud Din Butt in the subject of Persian, Bushra Ali D/o Ali Aman Shah in the subject of Gender Studies, Imran Rafique S/o Muhammad Rafique in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in History), Sheeba Irfan D/o Muhammad Ifran Ullah Chatha in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in History), Amina Mustansir D/o Mustansir Hafeez in the subject of Computer Science, Asma Raza D/o Aized Raza in the subject of Chemistry, Naila Hamid D/o Muhammad Hamid in the subject of Computer Science and Muhammad Shamshad S/o Falak Shair in the subject of Pakistan Studies.
Meanwhile, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS (Computer Science), third year, annual examination 2023. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
