PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines after the approval of their theses.
According to spokesperson, Rao Mansor Ali Khan S/o Rao Muhammad Ali award degree in the subject of Space Science, Syed Shakeel Shah S/o Syed Imtiaz Hussain in Zoology, Inam-ur- Rehman Safdar S/o Ch.
Muhammad Safdar in Punjabi, Ahmad Hussain Bukhari S/o Badi-uz-Zaman Bukhari in Philosophy, Atta-ur-Rehman S/o Muhammad Yousaf in Public Health, Abrar-ul-Haq S/o Shamshad-ul-Haq in International Relations, Mateen Ahmad S/o Muhammad Aslam in Agricultural Sciences (food Science & Technology), Hafiz Muhammad Afzaal S/o Muhammad Sardar in Special education, Ahmad Bilal S/o Muhammad Ashraf in Mathematics and Asvir Naveed D/o Naveed Iqbal Sheikh award PhD degree in the subject of Commerce.
