PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars following the approval
of their theses in various disciplines.
According to PU spokesperson, Hina Shahbaz D/o Muhammad Shahbaz awarded PhD
degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); while Shamaila Azam D/o
Muhammad Azam Khan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); Shakila
Hashim D/o Hashim Ali in the subject of Political Science; Iqra Younas Zafar D/o Muhammad
Younas Zafar in the subject of Political Science; Kaleem Maqsood S/o Maqsood Ali in the
subject of Zoology; Qudsia Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmad in the subject of Zoology; Sanam
Ahmed D/o Maqbool Ahmed in the subject of Computer Science; Iqra Babar D/o Babar Ali
in the subject of Statistics and Muhammad Bedar Bakht S/o Manzoor Ahmed in the subject
of Public Health.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Number of relief camps increased10 seconds ago
-
Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Governor House Peshawar13 seconds ago
-
Sahiwal Commissioner takes action against dangerous buildings22 seconds ago
-
PHA DG visits Zone-7 in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
TikTok acts against 20,207,878 videos for breaching community guidelines11 minutes ago
-
Security at processions’ routes, Imambarghas reviewed in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
FAO, PMD to host forum on flash drought & early warnings system20 minutes ago
-
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family27 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for nurses at LGH30 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews security plan during Muharram31 minutes ago
-
KMCH to remain on high alert during Muharram: Dr Najaf Ali Shah40 minutes ago
-
Hot & partly cloudy weather focasts in northern Sindh40 minutes ago