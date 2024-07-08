Open Menu

PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars following the approval

of their theses in various disciplines.

According to PU spokesperson, Hina Shahbaz D/o Muhammad Shahbaz awarded PhD

degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); while Shamaila Azam D/o

Muhammad Azam Khan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); Shakila

Hashim D/o Hashim Ali in the subject of Political Science; Iqra Younas Zafar D/o Muhammad

Younas Zafar in the subject of Political Science; Kaleem Maqsood S/o Maqsood Ali in the

subject of Zoology; Qudsia Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmad in the subject of Zoology; Sanam

Ahmed D/o Maqbool Ahmed in the subject of Computer Science; Iqra Babar D/o Babar Ali

in the subject of Statistics and Muhammad Bedar Bakht S/o Manzoor Ahmed in the subject

of Public Health.

