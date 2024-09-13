Open Menu

PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars.

According to spokesperson for the university, Ayesha Munir, daughter of Muhammad Munir, was awarded degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics; Ayesha Kanwal, daughter of Chaudhry Bashir Ahmad, in the subject of Chemistry; Sumaira Kausar, daughter of Gull Said, in the subject of Geography; Kashif Siddique, son of Muhammad Siddique, in the subject of Gender Studies; Ziaud-Din, son of Hakim Khan, in the subject of Islamic Studies; Nadeem Abbas, son of Ameer Ali, in the subject of Sociology; Muhammad Saqib, son of Muhammad Azam, in the subject of Statistics; Muhammad Shahzad, son of Muhammad Bashir, in the subject of Molecular Biology; Waqar Arif, son of Muhammad Arif Anjum, in the subject of Persian; and Hina Maqbool, daughter of Sheikh Maqbool Elahi, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Sociology.

