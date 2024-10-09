Open Menu

PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars here on Wednesday.

According to PU sources, Arbish Akram D/o Muhammad Akram in the subject of

Computer Science, Munazza Batool D/o Ghulam Mustafa Khan in the subject of

Public Health, Tahira Jamal D/o Muhammad Riaz Amir in the subject of Mathematics,

Amama Ghaffar D/o Abdul Ghaffar in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sulman

Munir S/o Muhammad Abdul Munir in the subject of Geography, Sadia Khawar

D/o Muhammad Sana Ullah Khawar in the subject of High Energy Physics, Amir

Mahmood S/o Mahmood Ahmad in the subject of Law & Human Rights, Muhammad

Sajid Hameed S/o Abdul Hameed in the Subject of History, Anum Liaqat D/o Liaqat Ali

in the subject of Geography and Abeedha Tu-Allah Khan D/o Muhammad Naeem Khan

in the subject of Biological Sciences.

