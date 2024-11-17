PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has conferred PhD degrees on ten scholars following the approval of their theses in various disciplines.
According to a spokesperson, Sobia Maryam D/o Muhammad Buksh awarded PhD degree in the subject of Arabic, Zaman Ali S/o Gulzar Hussain in the subject of Arabic, Beenish Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmad in the subject of urdu, Muhammad Abdullah Sohl S/o Liaquat Ali Sohl in the subject of Space Science, Isma Ghulam Murtaza D/o Ghulam Murtaza in the subject of Mathematics, Rabia Kanwal D/o Mushtaq Ahmed Salik in the subject of Art & Design, Zunaira Riaz D/o Riaz Ahmad in the subject of Biochemistry, Muhammad Asif Ali S/o Mian Ashiq Ali in the subject of Information Management, Muhammad Asif S/o Javid Aslam in the subject of International Relations and Muhammad Numan S/o Allama Muhammad Yousaf awarded PhD degrees in the subject of Arabic.
