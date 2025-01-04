PU Awards Ten PhD Degrees
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.
According to a spokesperson, the students who were awarded degrees include Ghulam Mustafa, son of Muhammad Hussain, in the subject of Chemistry; Yuan Bolan, son of Yuan Dongyun, in the subject of History; Mula Nazar Khan, son of Derya Khan, in the subject of Commerce; Adila Shafqat, daughter of Shafqat Javed, in the subject of Geography; Hurria Hussein, daughter of Khalid Hussein, in the subject of sports Sciences & Physical Education; Hafsa Saeed, daughter of Muhammad Saeed, in the subject of Biological Sciences; Ghulam Sarwar Qadri, son of Ahmad Yar, in the subject of Arabic; Saira Khan alias Razia Faqir, daughter of Faqir Muhammad Khan, in the subject of Applied Psychology; Jahanzaib Sohail Rana, son of Rana Ghulam Muhammad, in the subject of Geomatics; and Sarah Rehman, daughter of Abdul Rehman Khan, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy).
