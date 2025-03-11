PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to its scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to PU’s spokesperson, Kashif Raza son of Umar Draz conferred PhD degree in the subject of International Relations, Ghulam Rasool son of Mukhtar Ahmad in urdu, Hina Yaqub daughter of Muhammad Yaqub in Geography, Sadaf Ijaz daughter of Ijaz Ahmad in Environmental Sciences, Tayyaba Rafique daughter of Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique in Total Quality Management, Shilata Pokharel daughter of Laxmi Pati Pokharel in International Relations, Ahmed Bilal son of Nisar Ahmed Shafique in Applied Psychology, Naila Shoaib daughter of Shoaib Ahmad Khan in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Mamoona Hameed daughter of Hameed Ullah Khan in Zoology and Sehrish Shabbir daughter of Shabbir Hussain in Persian.