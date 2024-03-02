Open Menu

PU Awards Ten PhDs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PU awards ten PhDs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars.

Ma Zheng D/o Ma Xiaosen was awarded a PhDin the subject of History, Shahid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Geomatics, Munazza Fatima D/o Rana Muhammad Akram Khan Kanju in the subject of Geography, Maha Shabbir D/o Ghulam Shabbir in the subject of Statistics, Feroza Batool D/o Ghulam Qamber Naqvi in the subject of Gender Studies, Javeria Nazeer D/o Nazeer Ahmad in the subject of Communication Studies, Sahar Fatima D/o Dr Muhammad Moazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Rubab Khurshid D/o Muhammad Khurshid Khan in the subject of Botany, Tayaba Anjum D/o Muhammad Yaqoob in the subject of Computer Science and Nadeeem Ahmad S/o Abdul Karim in the subject of Special education.

Related Topics

Education Punjab

Recent Stories

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

4 hours ago
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

5 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan