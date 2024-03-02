PU Awards Ten PhDs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars.
Ma Zheng D/o Ma Xiaosen was awarded a PhDin the subject of History, Shahid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Geomatics, Munazza Fatima D/o Rana Muhammad Akram Khan Kanju in the subject of Geography, Maha Shabbir D/o Ghulam Shabbir in the subject of Statistics, Feroza Batool D/o Ghulam Qamber Naqvi in the subject of Gender Studies, Javeria Nazeer D/o Nazeer Ahmad in the subject of Communication Studies, Sahar Fatima D/o Dr Muhammad Moazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Rubab Khurshid D/o Muhammad Khurshid Khan in the subject of Botany, Tayaba Anjum D/o Muhammad Yaqoob in the subject of Computer Science and Nadeeem Ahmad S/o Abdul Karim in the subject of Special education.
