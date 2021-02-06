UrduPoint.com
PU Awards Three PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PU awards three PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded three PhD degrees in various subjec5s.

According to the notifications, Zahra Ishtiaq Paul, daughter of Ishtiaq Ahmed Paul, completed her degree in Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis entitled 'The Influence of Workforce Diversity on Contextual Performance in Civil Services of Pakistan.

Zainab Javed, daughter of Muhammad Javed, was awarded degree in Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Television Viewing and Wellbeing of Overweight Young Women'.

Ayza Shoukat, daughter of Shoukat Ali, got degree in Economics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Political Economy of Distribution of Public Infrastructure in Pakistan'.

