PU Awards Three PhD Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars in which Ejaz Ahmed S/o Muhammad Sartaj in the subject of Philosophy, Shahid Rehman Khan S/o Ali Rehman in the subject of Polymer Technology and Syed Muhammad Shahid Hussain S/o Syed Riaz Hussain in the subject of Chemical Engineering.
