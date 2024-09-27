PU awards three PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars in which Ejaz Ahmed S/o Muhammad Sartaj in the subject of Philosophy, Shahid Rehman Khan S/o Ali Rehman in the subject of Polymer Technology and Syed Muhammad Shahid Hussain S/o Syed Riaz Hussain in the subject of Chemical Engineering.