PU Awards Two PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in different subjects.
According to a PU Spekesman, Tariq Mahmood S/o Muhammad Ashiq has been granted degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Ahl-Al-Kitab Companions and Their Disciples as Narrators of Prophetic Traditions (Analytical Study of Impact of Texts of Hadith and Sirah)' .
Saeed Ahmad S/o Abdul Raheem got his degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of thesis entitled 'Jurisprudential Basic Research and Critical Review of Takaful Waqf Model'.