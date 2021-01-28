PU awards two PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in different subjects.

According to a PU Spekesman, Tariq Mahmood S/o Muhammad Ashiq has been granted degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Ahl-Al-Kitab Companions and Their Disciples as Narrators of Prophetic Traditions (Analytical Study of Impact of Texts of Hadith and Sirah)' .

Saeed Ahmad S/o Abdul Raheem got his degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of thesis entitled 'Jurisprudential Basic Research and Critical Review of Takaful Waqf Model'.