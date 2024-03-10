PU book fair sets 145,000 book sale record

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A record 145,000 books were sold in the three-day book fair organized

by the Punjab University administration here at Institute of Education &

Research (IER) Corridor from March 7.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood said the record sale

of books in the present age shows that how much people belonging to all

walks of life love the books. He said that publishers gave more than 50 percent

discount in the Punjab University Book Fair. He said the development of

any nation was not possible without education. He said the promotion of

book culture was necessary to develop the culture of tolerance in the society.

He expressed his determination that the book fair organized by the Punjab

University administration would now be held regularly.