PU Book Fair Sets 145,000 Book Sale Record
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A record 145,000 books were sold in the three-day book fair organized
by the Punjab University administration here at Institute of Education &
Research (IER) Corridor from March 7.
In a statement, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood said the record sale
of books in the present age shows that how much people belonging to all
walks of life love the books. He said that publishers gave more than 50 percent
discount in the Punjab University Book Fair. He said the development of
any nation was not possible without education. He said the promotion of
book culture was necessary to develop the culture of tolerance in the society.
He expressed his determination that the book fair organized by the Punjab
University administration would now be held regularly.
