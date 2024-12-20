Open Menu

PU Broadcasting Deptt. Organizes Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PU Broadcasting Deptt. organizes film festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) the Punjab University Department of Film and Broadcasting in collaboration with Shake Films organized the first-ever film festival at Hameed Nizami Hall.

On this occasion, PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson Department of Film and Broadcasting Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, Director school of Communication Studies Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Film Director Asad Malik, Rashid Khawaja, writer Amna Mufti, Assistant Professor Dr Sobia Abid, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In the festival the students expressed their artistic skills by making short films on various topics.

The best short films were selected by Asad Malik, Rashid Khawaja and Amna Mufti as judges. For presenting the best short films, Shake Films awarded Rs50,000 to first prize, Rs. 30,000 to second and Rs 15,000 to third prize.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that such festivals improve the skills of students. He praised the organizers for organizing a healthy event. Dr Lubna Zaheer appreciated the hard work of the students and congratulated the students who received prizes.

