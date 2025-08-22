PU CAD, Khayal Art Space Organise Art Exhibition
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab University College of Art and Design (CAD) in collaboration with Khayal Art Space on Friday organised a special exhibition titled ‘Fourteen Imaginations of Independence,' highlighting various aspects of Pakistan’s independence and culture.
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Principal CAD Dr Samina Nasim, faculty members and students attended the inauguration ceremony.
On this occasion, artworks of 14 teachers and alumni of PU CAD were present.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the artwork of artists based on Pakistan’s independence and culture are immortal. He said that rich tribute has been paid to our heroes in the artworks. The VC said that the history and independence of Pakistan were colorfully depicted in the artworks, adding, "Promoting national unity is our Primary responsibility."
