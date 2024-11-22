PU CCP Organises 7th International Conference On Mental Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised a three-day 7th international conference on ‘Mental Health and Rehabilitation: Contemporary Trends and Advances in Clinical Practice’.
Director CCP Prof Dr Saima Dawood, Professor of Health Equity from University of Leeds UK Prof Dr Ghazala Mir, Principal Clinical Psychologist from Ireland Dr Akhtar Ali Syed, delegates from Indonesia, UK, Ireland, experts and professionals from Islamabad and Karachi, faculty members and students were present. In her address, Dr Saima thanked PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for his support, demonstrating his commitment to advancing mental health research. She highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing emerging challenges in mental health care and rehabilitation. She said that the conference attracted a diverse group of experts, researchers, and students from across Pakistan and internationally.
Two Certification training workshops for professionals were also conducted by international experts. The event contained an engaging academic program with 11 scientific sessions, 6 symposiums and 2 panel discussions. The topics explored included new treatment approaches, evidence-based therapies, the role of technology in mental health care and the integration of mental health services into rehabilitation programs.
These discussions emphasized contemporary trends and recent advancements in clinical practice offering a platform for knowledge exchange. It was a valuable opportunity for attendees to share insights, learn from each other, and collaborate on solutions for the future of mental health care. The participants lauded the efforts of CCP for organizing such a fruitful event.
