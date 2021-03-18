PU CEES launches tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES) has launched a tree plantation campaign by planting 350 fruit trees in its premises.

On this occasion, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, faculty members and employees were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the principal said that PU CEES was playing its role for protection ofenvironment. He urged students and teachers to plant more trees with an aim to protect nature forfuture generations.