PU CEES organizes webinar on plastic pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), University of the Punjab, organized an awareness webinar (hybrid event) on plastic pollution free Pakistan on Friday.

The webinar was part of a series focused on the theme of Plastic Free Pakistan in order to create awareness among the community.

The webinar proceeded with the welcome address by Dr Abdul Qadir on the view point of how plastic has irreversible and devastating effects on the environment.

Dr Stephanie Wright from Centre for Environment and Health, Imperial College London, UK, presented his research work on "Is Plastic Air Pollution a Public Health Concern". Dr Narendra Singh from school of Environmental Science and Engineering, Shenzhen Guangdong, China, presented preventing petrochemical plastic pollution and sustainable alternatives.

Ms Sheeza Arshad young researcher of the PU CEES presented his work on the use and disposal of diapers in context of attitude and practices.

Dr Zaigham Abbas, technical expert on plastic waste from the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad, presented an interactive session on plastic waste scenario in the context of national and international commitments. Dr Muhammad Irfan Sial, National Textile University, Karachi Campus, presented on microfiber pollution in laundry and textile wet processing industry.

Ms Nazeefa Butt, Senior Manager for Climate Change and Energy Programme, Head of corporate partnerships the WWF, Pakistan, highlighted its contribution on plastic pollution.

At the end, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad concluded the event by thanking all the participants and the organizers.