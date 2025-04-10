Open Menu

PU, Chinese Academy Of Social Sciences Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM

PU, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor's office of Punjab University, where the Department of Archaeology and the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences came together to establish joint collaborative scientific research projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor's office of Punjab University, where the Department of Archaeology and the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences came together to establish joint collaborative scientific research projects.

This partnership aims to promote bilateral historical linkages in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the broader 'One Belt, One Road' initiative.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Senior Researchers of Institute of Archaeology CASS Dr Tong Tao, Dr Li Xinchen, Assistant Researchers Dr Ai Wanqiao, Dr Quo Jing, Researcher Dr Jia Hui, Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal Khan Munj, PU Director External Linkages Dr Yaamina Salman, Chairman Department of Archaeology Dr Muhammad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Azeem and others were present.

According to details, both institutes will work on tracing archaeological and historical linkages between the two ancient civilisations of the world, i.e., Indus Valley Civilisation and Chinese Civilisation through systematic and scientific exploration and excavation of the potential sites. The long-term objectives of the collaboration also include conservation of sites, creating awareness and development of tourism in the country.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan