PU, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences sign MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor's office of Punjab University, where the Department of Archaeology and the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences came together to establish joint collaborative scientific research projects.

This partnership aims to promote bilateral historical linkages in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the broader 'One Belt, One Road' initiative.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Senior Researchers of Institute of Archaeology CASS Dr Tong Tao, Dr Li Xinchen, Assistant Researchers Dr Ai Wanqiao, Dr Quo Jing, Researcher Dr Jia Hui, Director Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal Khan Munj, PU Director External Linkages Dr Yaamina Salman, Chairman Department of Archaeology Dr Muhammad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Azeem and others were present.

According to details, both institutes will work on tracing archaeological and historical linkages between the two ancient civilisations of the world, i.e., Indus Valley Civilisation and Chinese Civilisation through systematic and scientific exploration and excavation of the potential sites. The long-term objectives of the collaboration also include conservation of sites, creating awareness and development of tourism in the country.