Open Menu

PU Christmas Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PU Christmas ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In connection with Christmas celebrations, Punjab University will organize a cake cutting ceremony on Saturday at 12noon at Faisal Auditorium, in which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and others will participate.

Related Topics

Punjab Christmas Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

12 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

27 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

27 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

40 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

55 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

57 minutes ago
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan