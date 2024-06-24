Open Menu

PU Clarifies Fake News About Fateh Jang Campus

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

PU clarifies fake news about Fateh Jang campus

The Punjab University on Monday clarified a news published in a section of press about the establishment of Fateh Jang Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University on Monday clarified a news published in a section of press about the establishment of Fateh Jang Campus.

According to the spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has not written any

letter for refusing to establish Fateh Jang Campus.

According to the spokesperson, work is being done positively on the feasibility of setting up the

campus for which the VC has given instructions to the relevant departments.

He said that the news published in a newspaper on the issue of refusal to establish Fateh Jang Campus

was baseless.

The spokesman said that the chancellor’s office was being informed in writing about the facts

on the Fateh Jang campus, adding that some elements have deliberately planted baseless

news on the matter.

