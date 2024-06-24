PU Clarifies Fake News About Fateh Jang Campus
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The Punjab University on Monday clarified a news published in a section of press about the establishment of Fateh Jang Campus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University on Monday clarified a news published in a section of press about the establishment of Fateh Jang Campus.
According to the spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has not written any
letter for refusing to establish Fateh Jang Campus.
According to the spokesperson, work is being done positively on the feasibility of setting up the
campus for which the VC has given instructions to the relevant departments.
He said that the news published in a newspaper on the issue of refusal to establish Fateh Jang Campus
was baseless.
The spokesman said that the chancellor’s office was being informed in writing about the facts
on the Fateh Jang campus, adding that some elements have deliberately planted baseless
news on the matter.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1,079 out of 1,301 dead pilgrims were among those without Hajj permits; says Saudi Security Spokesma ..1 hour ago
-
UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM1 hour ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam meant to reinvigorate ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan: PM Offi ..1 hour ago
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda2 hours ago
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister2 hours ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 172 hours ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar2 hours ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education2 hours ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges2 hours ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove3 hours ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors3 hours ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana3 hours ago