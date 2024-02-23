PU Clash: ATC Remands 18 Students In Police Custody
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over 18 students, involved in a violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus, to police on 7-day physical remand
Earlier, the police produced students, including Sajjad Khan, Abdullah, Wali Khan, Saif Ullah, before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal.
The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in a violent clash which took place at the Punjab University New Campus on Wednesday. He submitted that several students were injured in the incident.
He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for recovery of weapons and investigations.
However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that the police had arrested his clients in a baseless case, requesting to discharge them from the case.
The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.
Muslim Town police had registered a case against the accused following the incident.
