UrduPoint.com

PU Clinches First Three Positions In 28th Technical Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PU clinches first three positions in 28th technical conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Institute of Geology students including Ayesha Ijaz, Maha Ali and Gull Fatima clinched first, second and third position respectively in Geology and Geophysics Student's Paper Contest in 28th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) 2022.

The conference was organised by Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Petroleum Engineers (PAPG & SPE) held at Serena hotel Islamabad, said a PU press release issued here on Friday.

The students have completed and presented their research work under the supervision of Prof.

Dr. Naveed Ahsan and Dr. Muhammad Armaghan Faisal Miraj. Annual Technical Conference is an exciting technical event of the upstream Oil and Gas industry of Pakistan.

This conference brings forward the latest technical presentations from Petroleum Engineering disciplines showcasing technologies, ideas and processes intended to be used by the Oil and Gas industry in the country. It is first time in the history of ATC that all three position holders are from University of the Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad University Of The Punjab Punjab Hotel Student Oil Gas Event All From Industry Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

10 minutes ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

2 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.