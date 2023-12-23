PU Club family food festival concludes

Punjab University organised cycling, football, cricket and tug-of-war competitions for the children on the second day of the Family Food Festival at Club’s Lawn on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab University organised cycling, football, cricket and tug-of-war competitions for the children on the second day of the Family food Festival at Club’s Lawn on Saturday.

Stalls of various foods, drinks and garments were set up in the festival.

On the second day, Dean Faculty of Economics, business and Administrative Sciences

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chairman Club Committee Dr Munawar Iqbal, teachers’

families and children were also present.

In his address, Dr Munawar Iqbal said that the aim of the Family Food Festival was to provide the best entertainment environment to the teachers and their families.