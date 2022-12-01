UrduPoint.com

PU Conducts 'Iqbal Memorial Lecture'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Philosophy organized Iqbal Memorial Lecture on "The Qur'anic Principles for the Interpretation of the Qur'an and Critical Examination of the Basic Tenets of Islamic Theology" at the Al Raazi Hall New Campus here on Thursday.

In-charge Department of Philosophy Dr Muhammad Jawwad, former chairman Department of Philosophy Prof Dr Abdul Hafeez Fazli, renowned Iqbal scholar Prof Dr Absar Ahmad, faculty members and students were also present.

Dr Fazli said the Quranic concept of rationality is based on Quranic principles stated in the Holy Book.

Dr Absar said the subject of philosophy teaches us a lot. He said 'we should adopt the habit of reading the Holy Quran with translation and comprehension'.

Dr Muhammad Jawwad thanked the speakers for character building of the students. He said that the Quran is a reality without the guidance of which success in life is impossible.

