Open Menu

PU Conducts Seminar On Digital Transformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PU conducts seminar on digital transformation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, the Punjab University Department of Social Work, in collaboration with the Center of Information Technology (CIT), organised a seminar titled “Digital Transformation: A Roadmap till 2047.”

The event was attended by Chairperson of the Department of Social Work, Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq; Director CIT, Syed Ammar Jaffri; and experts including Nabila Intisar, Ambreen Sipra, Saher Malik, Irum Shaheen Malik, along with faculty members and others.

In her address, Dr. Uzma Ashiq emphasised that the event was organised to commemorate the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to a digital and inclusive future. She said that the seminar reflected the Department of Social Work’s mission to empower communities, promote social justice and ensure that no one is left behind in the digital era.

The initiative, she noted, demonstrated how social work education is adapting to global challenges through the integration of emerging technologies, digital literacy, and policy innovation.

Director CIT, Syed Ammar Jaffri, presented an inspiring roadmap for a digitally empowered and inclusive Pakistan by 2047. He highlighted that the seminar served as a platform to explore the intersection of social work values with digital innovation, inclusive development and sustainable progress.

Experts shed light on various key areas, including digital education and skill development, AI-driven policy-making and academic research, cyber-security in the realm of social protection and the inclusion of women and youth in emerging tech spaces. They also discussed aligning academic reforms with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework.

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

44 minutes ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

45 minutes ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

1 hour ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

2 hours ago
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

2 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

2 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

2 hours ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan