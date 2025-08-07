PU Conducts Seminar On Digital Transformation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, the Punjab University Department of Social Work, in collaboration with the Center of Information Technology (CIT), organised a seminar titled “Digital Transformation: A Roadmap till 2047.”
The event was attended by Chairperson of the Department of Social Work, Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq; Director CIT, Syed Ammar Jaffri; and experts including Nabila Intisar, Ambreen Sipra, Saher Malik, Irum Shaheen Malik, along with faculty members and others.
In her address, Dr. Uzma Ashiq emphasised that the event was organised to commemorate the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to a digital and inclusive future. She said that the seminar reflected the Department of Social Work’s mission to empower communities, promote social justice and ensure that no one is left behind in the digital era.
The initiative, she noted, demonstrated how social work education is adapting to global challenges through the integration of emerging technologies, digital literacy, and policy innovation.
Director CIT, Syed Ammar Jaffri, presented an inspiring roadmap for a digitally empowered and inclusive Pakistan by 2047. He highlighted that the seminar served as a platform to explore the intersection of social work values with digital innovation, inclusive development and sustainable progress.
Experts shed light on various key areas, including digital education and skill development, AI-driven policy-making and academic research, cyber-security in the realm of social protection and the inclusion of women and youth in emerging tech spaces. They also discussed aligning academic reforms with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework.
