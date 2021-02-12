PU conducts workshop on safe public spaces for women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Gender studies on Friday conducted a day-long training workshop on creating safe public spaces for women and girls at the Al Razi Hall, New Campus.

The workshop was meant to teach usage of Women Safety App launched by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and share research findings on Women Safety Audit in Public Transport of Lahore.

MPA and Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Development Uzma Kardar, Operations Commander PSCA SP Asim Jasra along with his team members including Areeba Butt and Hamza Butt graced the event.

Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Ra'ana Malik presented her research findings and shared the empirical evidence for women and girls safety issues on public spaces of Lahore city.

Dr. Sahira Zaman, Assistant Professor Department of Gender Studies moderated the session. Asim Jasra introduced the Punjab Police's Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (PPIC) and his team gave orientation and training on the use of newly launched Women Safety App.

They explained its main features, mode of use and different facilities available for the users. The data of research conducted by Dr. Ra'ana Malik showed that more than 90% of women and girls face harassment at public places especially at public transport sites. She emphasized the need and usage of this women safety app as a source of assistance which can give confidence to women and girls in case of any unwelcomed situation at public spots.

Dr Malik lauded Kardar for her resolutions in Punjab Assembly which resulted in launching of this wonderful app for women's safety which was indicative of her exceptional commitment for betterment of women issues in the country. Kardar also expressed her views on the usage of app and how it could change and save lives of girls in public areas.

After Q&A, the session was closed with a vote of thanks by Dr. Sahira Zaman to the resource persons, guests and students for their active participation in the training workshop.