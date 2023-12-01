Open Menu

PU Conference Explores Allama Iqbal's Ideology For Peace, Prosperity

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre on Friday organised a national conference on ‘Allama Iqbal: Evolution of Muslim Nationalism & Iqbal's Ideology for Peace & Prosperity’

On this occasion, Senator Walid Iqbal, PU VC Prof Dr Khaild Mahmood, Director Iqbal academy Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, eminent columnist Qayyum Nizami, Dr David Karnail Singh a scholar from France, Founder President of Fikr-e-Iqbal Forum Engineer Waheed Khawaja, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Prof Dr Uzma Zareen Nazia, Dr Ahmad Ejaz, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Walid Iqbal shed light on Iqbal's ideology for peace & prosperity. He highlighted Iqbal's focus on the concept of Tauheed on three elements i.e human solidarity, equality and freedom.

He further said that Iqbal believed that the masses are the backbone of any country and their economic emancipation leads to the progress of the whole country.

Waleed Iqbal concluded while reading out two poems of Iqbal.

PU VC Dr Khaild Mahmood presented his thoughts about Iqbal's philosophy and stressed the need to develop the understanding of Iqbal's ideology and its implementation, especially for the youth. Dr. Naumana Kiran appreciated the effort of her faculty, staff and students.

Dr. Naumana Kiran threw light on the themes of the conference and stated that it consisted of two themes; Iqbal & Evolution of Muslim Nationalism and Iqbal's Ideology for Peace & Prosperity.

She said that the centre offers a course on evolution of Muslim nationalism in colonial India and analyzed Muslim struggle for identity in colonial India. Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi was of the view that Iqbal emerged as a leading reformer and philosopher after Rumi and a peer to Jamal-ad-Din Afghani.

Dr. Nazia revealed that some predictions of Allama Iqbal came to reality such as conquering the moon, creation of European Union and establishment of Russian-Muslim (Central Asian) states. Qayyum Nizami said Iqbal's idea of prosperity was centered on development of the masses and negated sectarianism.

