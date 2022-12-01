UrduPoint.com

PU CWC Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PU CWC marks International Day of persons with disabilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University Child Welfare Centre (CWC) organised a special event to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the Pervez Hassan Environmental Law Auditorium, New Campus, here on Thursday.

Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director Institute of Special education Prof Dr Humaira Bano, Principal CWC Dr Ayesha Wajihullah, faculty members, students with special needs and their parents were present.

Special children presented tableaus and received great applause from the audience.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mehmood said all human beings were different from each other in terms of abilities and the word 'disability' should not be used for special children.

He said with the passage of time, children with unique abilities had been accepted. He congratulated the organisers for organising such event and appreciated the role of teachers and parents in developing skills of children.

Dr Humaira Bano said that Allah Almighty had blessed special children with unique abilities, by identifying them; they could become an important part of society. The principal said that Child Welfare Centre would continue to play a role to enhance skills of children with unique abilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

