PU Dean Dr Mahmood Saleem Appoints As VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

PU Dean Dr Mahmood Saleem appoints as VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem on Friday appointed Vice Chancellor, Mir Chakir Khan Rind University of Technology, DG Khan.

According to PU spokesperson here on Friday,Dr.

Mahmood was currently working as Director Institute of Energy and Environment Engineering at PU. His area of expertise was chemical engineering and he joined Punjab University as Research Officer in 1992.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and faculty members congratulated him on this achievement.

More Stories From Pakistan

