LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University Examinations Department on Thursday declared the results of MA Arabic Part-I, II Annual Examination 2023, MA Islamic Studies, urdu and MSc Mathematics Part-I Annual Examination 2023, MA Political Science, MSc Physics and Chemistry Part-II Annual Examination 2023.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.