PU Declares MA/MSc Results

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various disciplines of MA/MSc.

According to PU spokesperson, the results of MA English Part-II annual examination 2020, MA urdu Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Islamic Studies Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Political Science Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Economics Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Mass Communication Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual examination 2020 and MSc Physics Part-II annual examination 2020 were declared.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

