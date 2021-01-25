PU declares MA/MSc results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various disciplines of MA/MSc.

According to PU spokesperson, the results of MA English Part-II annual examination 2020, MA urdu Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Islamic Studies Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Political Science Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Economics Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Mass Communication Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual examination 2020 and MSc Physics Part-II annual examination 2020 were declared.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.