PU Declares Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various exams.
According to a PU spokesman, the subjects include MA History Part-II Annual Examination 2020, MA Punjabi Part-II Annual Examination 2020 and B.Sc (Engg.) Electrical Engineering 6th Semester, 2019. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.