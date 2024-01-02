Open Menu

PU Declares Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA English, Economics and urdu Part-II, annual examination 2023 and BS (Computer Science) third & fourth year, second annual examination 2022.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

