PU declares results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA English, Economics and urdu Part-II, annual examination 2023 and BS (Computer Science) third & fourth year, second annual examination 2022.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.