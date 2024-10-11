PU Declares Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I annual examination 2024 and Associate Degree Arts (Hearing Impaired) annual examination 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sabiha’s message of hope attracts art lover at the Pakistan Saga IV art exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor conducts surprise visit to District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Research Skills among young people essential for informed policies2 minutes ago
-
PU distributes copies of Holy Quran with translation2 minutes ago
-
Cheaque distribution ceremony held at Nusurat Bhutto Women University2 minutes ago
-
SCO Meeting: PU exams postponed in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
No room for negligence in anti-dengue activities: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
PM contacts Governor, CM Balochistan, condemns terrorist attack in Duki12 minutes ago
-
Mud-roof collapse leaves five injured12 minutes ago
-
New admission-policy in medical colleges of Punjab comes into effect12 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media22 minutes ago
-
DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding22 minutes ago