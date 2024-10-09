PU declares results of Fine Arts

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..