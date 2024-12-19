PU Delegation Celebrates Int’l Day Of Kazakhstan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) visited Kazakhstan House in Lahore to celebrate the international day of Kazakhstan.
The delegation was led by HCC Principal Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, Director of the International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director of the International Office Hafiz Fawad Ali and Dr Rabnawaz Lodhi, President of sports at HCC Atiq ur Rahman and students also participated in the event.
The delegation was welcomed by the Consul General of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr Rao Khalid Mustafa along with Director of Administration at Kazakhstan House Mr Abuzar Muazam and Mr Daniyar, a representative from the Kazakhstan Embassy.
The visit was a significant opportunity for strengthening international relations and furthering academic collaboration between HCC and Kazakhstan. In addition to the visit, the International Day of Kazakhstan was also celebrated at Kazakhstan House in Lahore.
The event was marked with various activities that highlighted the rich culture and traditions of Kazakhstan. The celebration provided an excellent platform for fostering bilateral ties and increasing awareness of Kazakhstan's heritage among the attendees.
