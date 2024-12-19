Open Menu

PU Delegation Celebrates Int’l Day Of Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PU delegation celebrates Int’l Day of Kazakhstan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) visited Kazakhstan House in Lahore to celebrate the international day of Kazakhstan.

The delegation was led by HCC Principal Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, Director of the International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director of the International Office Hafiz Fawad Ali and Dr Rabnawaz Lodhi, President of sports at HCC Atiq ur Rahman and students also participated in the event.

The delegation was welcomed by the Consul General of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr Rao Khalid Mustafa along with Director of Administration at Kazakhstan House Mr Abuzar Muazam and Mr Daniyar, a representative from the Kazakhstan Embassy.

The visit was a significant opportunity for strengthening international relations and furthering academic collaboration between HCC and Kazakhstan. In addition to the visit, the International Day of Kazakhstan was also celebrated at Kazakhstan House in Lahore.

The event was marked with various activities that highlighted the rich culture and traditions of Kazakhstan. The celebration provided an excellent platform for fostering bilateral ties and increasing awareness of Kazakhstan's heritage among the attendees.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Visit Kazakhstan Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

3 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

20 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

32 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

32 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

47 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

48 minutes ago
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan