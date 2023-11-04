PU department organises training workshop for farmers

The Punjab University Department of Plant Pathology (DPP) Saturday organised a training workshop on smart agriculture transformations in which around 100 farmers from all over Punjab and Sindh participated physically, whereas more than 500 farmers were also taken online during the event.

The basic purpose of the event was to provide our farmers a forum where they can interact with agriculture experts to learn new technologies of farming and also can get answers of their queries. Moreover the workshop provided a forum to the students and researchers of the Department of Plant Pathology to listen to farmers and agriculture experts.

Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Chairperson Department of Plant pathology Prof Dr Tehmina Anjum, Director Soil and Water testing laboratories Dr Muhammad Akram Qazi, Director Wheat Punjab AARI Dr. Javaid Ahmad, National Agriculture Expert Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, Dr.

Shahzad Basra a Professor & Advisor Virsa forms, Chief Executive Officer Agri-tourism Tariq Tanveer, Hammad Mian from Fertiscience, Yahya Hussain Wahla from Bank Alfalah and Chief Executive Officer DTL Ahsan Rana, faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Dr. Tehmina welcomed the participants and introduced objectives of the event. She also thanked Fertiscience, Bank Alfalah and DTL for sponsoring the event. Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider appreciated the efforts of the Department of Plant Pathology for organizing this workshop. The workshop covered topics including importance of soil and water testing and balanced fertilizers for good yield, Use of mobile App “Khad Hisaab”, how to improve wheat yield, tunnel farming, value addition in agricultural crops, credit facility for farmers at Alfalah Bank, strawberry and papaya cultivation and superfoods.

Later, certificates and shields were distributed among the participants and resource persons.