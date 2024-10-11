PU distributes copies of Holy Quran with translation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that there is no greater task than reciting, listening, understanding, practising and spreading the Holy Quran.

He was addressing a ceremony, held for distribution of the Holy Quran with translation, under the auspices of the Punjab University Centre for Quran and Sunnah, here on Friday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Director Islamic Research Center Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan Prof Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Director of Quran and Sunnah Center Prof Dr Harris Mobeen and faculty members were present.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that as Muslims, it is our mistake not to publicise the message of the Holy Quran.

He said that it is important to take guidance from the Holy Quran to save the Muslims being mistreated in various parts of the world.

Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi said that the role of the Centre of Quran and Sunnah to ensure regular classes of translation of the Holy Quran in the university is commendable.

Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that the translated Holy Quran is being distributed in universities across Pakistan. Dr Harris Mobeen said that earlier in PU, 600 copies of the Holy Quran with translation have been distributed among the teachers, while this time 700 copies will be distributed.