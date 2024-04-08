PU Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Punjab University has announced four Eid-ul- Fitr holidays for the offices working six days a week, and three for those functioning five days a week.

As per the notification, the offices with five working days a week will observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12 and the ones with six working days will have four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Punjab University Jamia Mosque, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 7am. Dr Mufti Muhammad Muaaz will be the Imam on Eid-ul-Fitar prayer.