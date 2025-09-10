Open Menu

PU Employees To Donate One-day Salary For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of the Punjab University (PU) administration, teachers and employees will voluntarily donate one day’s salary to support flood victims.

According to the PU spokesperson, the university will also extend fee concessions to students affected by floods.

In addition, PU administration will provide services for the rehabilitation of victims’ mental health. Free accommodation will be arranged for flood-affected teachers, officers, and employees until their recovery, while assistance will also be provided for repairing damaged houses.

Furthermore, Punjab University will actively collaborate with renowned NGOs to play its role in the rehabilitation and relief of flood victims.

