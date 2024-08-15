PU establishes Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has established Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund (ASEF) in order to financially aid deserving students for completion of their higher education.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood presided over a meeting of the PU Alumni Office here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by PU Alumni Office Director Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Planning & Development Director Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Anwaar Asghar and others were present. VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry also announced begin the ASEF with personal contribution.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund has been established for the financial assistance of students. He said that alumni all over the world provide financial support to their respective universities for promotion of education and research.

He said that most of the PU students belong to the middle class and poor class. He said that PU was trying to ensure that no students had to discontinue higher education due to lack of money.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that under the endowment fund, deserving students will be given scholarships as well as Qarz-e-Hasna for ten years. He said that providing financial support to deserving students through any means has become a challenge. He said that various organizations are providing financial assistance to students of PU. He said that the One Alumni- One Student program is also being launched under which one alumni will provide financial assistance for the education of incumbent students. He said that the Alumni Office has taken some important steps to strengthen ties with former students.