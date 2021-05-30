UrduPoint.com
PU Extends Admission Date

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

PU extends admission date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The department of examination of the Punjab University has extended the date of online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted withdouble fee from 11-6-2021 to 15-6-2021.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

